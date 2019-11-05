EFL Confirms Liverpool vs. Aston Villa Carabao Cup Clash to Take Place Dec. 17

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

The Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will go ahead as planned on Tuesday, December 17, even though the Reds will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup concurrently.

The English Football League confirmed the date for the clash on Tuesday. According to their statement, Liverpool requested the date of December 17 and have committed to fielding a side that is "largely consistent" with the ones they have put out in the competition until this point.

