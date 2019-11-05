EFL Confirms Liverpool vs. Aston Villa Carabao Cup Clash to Take Place Dec. 17

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: The Caraboa Cup logo on the sleve of Daniel James of Manchester United during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

The Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will go ahead as planned on Tuesday, December 17, even though the Reds will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup concurrently.

The English Football League confirmed the date for the clash on Tuesday. According to their statement, Liverpool requested the date of December 17 and have committed to fielding a side that is "largely consistent" with the ones they have put out in the competition until this point.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

