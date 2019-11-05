Matthijs de Ligt out of Juventus Squad for Lokomotiv Clash with Ankle Injury

TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 02: Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus FC runs with the ball during the Serie A match between Torino FC and Juventus at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on November 02, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)
Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is out of the team's UEFA Champions League clash with Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday with an ankle injury. 

Per Football Italia, the Dutch international wasn't included in the travelling party for the match in Moscow after picking up an ankle sprain in Saturday's 1-0 win over Torino, in which he scored the only goal.

Football Italia also provided the full squad:

Szczesny, De Sciglio, Pjanic, Khedira, Ronaldo, Ramsey, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Matuidi, Bonucci, Higuain, Rugani, Rabiot, Demiral, Bentancur, Pinsoglio, Bernardeschi, Buffon

De Ligt's issue is not said to be serious, meaning he will likely be ready for the Serie A showdown with AC Milan in Turin on Sunday.

De Ligt's absence means manager Maurizio Sarri will likely choose between Daniele Rugani and Merih Demiral to partner Leonardo Bonucci at the Lokomotiv Stadium in defence. Giorgio Chiellini is sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

De Ligt will be relieved that the injury doesn't appear to be long term after he made a big step forward in his Juventus career in the Derby della Mole. 

The 20-year-old was on hand to prod home a 70th-minute winner against Torino:

In addition to his goal, the defender was strong at the base of the team for his team, helping keep the dangerous Andrea Belotti quiet over the course of the 90 minutes.

While De Ligt shone for Ajax last season, helping the team reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in memorable style, the early weeks of his Juventus career have not gone completely to plan. The youngster has made a number of costly errors as he looks to adapt to Italian football.

Given time, you sense he will be able to thrive in the Bianconeri shirt. Sarri will hope the rest this week will do De Ligt good, and he can continue his resurgence against the Rossoneri.

