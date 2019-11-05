Gareth Bale Named in Wales Squad Despite Real Madrid Injury Absence

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has been included in Wales' squad for their upcoming matches, despite sitting out recent games for his club due to injury.

The 30-year-old hasn't been in action for this club since the 4-2 win over Granada on October 5, having picked up an issue during the previous international break.

Per Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, while he returned to training on Monday, Bale has been ruled out of the team's clash with Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and is said to be a major doubt for the match with Eibar on Sunday in La Liga.

Even so, the Welshman was named in Ryan Giggs' squad on Tuesday for the team's crucial UEFA 2020 European Championship clashes with Azerbaijan and Hungary:

"The logical thing to do would be to prioritise Real Madrid over playing with his country, but given the importance of Wales' November fixtures, it's understandable for Bale to save himself for the international break," said Diaz. "Los Blancos can't control this situation. If Bale recovers in time to play for Wales, he'll play for Wales in November."

If Bale does make his return to action for his country over the international break, it's unlikely to go down well.

AS featured the player on the front page of its Tuesday edition, reporting his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane has deteriorated, and there will be some unhappiness if he was to play for Wales before his club:

Bale was linked with a transfer away from the Santiago Bernabeu throughout the summer and appeared poised to join Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning before Los Blancos pulled out of a deal.

Recently, ESPN FC reported Bale wants to leave the club as soon as possible. Earlier this week, Sky Sports reported Madrid were ready to include the Welshman in an offer for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

City blogger Steven McInerney said he would be surprised to see that transfer come to fruition:

Given Bale picked up his previous injury on international duty, key figures at Madrid will likely be watching his displays for his country carefully over the coming days.

The winger has enjoyed great success at Real Madrid since signing in 2013, winning four UEFA Champions League titles. However, he's frequently picked up injuries in his time at the club, and if he was to aggravate any issue during the internationals, it's unlikely to go down well in the Spanish capital.

Wales are fourth in their qualifying group, with two games left to play. They need to win both of their fixtures and hope Slovakia, who are two points ahead in third, drop points in one of their final two matches in order to guarantee qualification.