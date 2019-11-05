Giants' Daniel Jones Talks Turnover Issues After Loss vs. Cowboys

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Three turnovers from the quarterback in a rivalry game is rarely a winning formula in the NFL, and New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones learned that the hard way during Monday's 37-18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"I gotta work on that and make sure I'm securing the ball," Jones told reporters when discussing the turnover issues that plagued him in defeat.

Jones threw a critical interception to Xavier Woods in the final minute of the first half, which Dallas turned into a field goal and a one-point lead. He also lost a fumble while scrambling in the second half and saw his second fumble returned by Jourdan Lewis for a touchdown in garbage time on New York's final offensive snap.

As a result, the Giants are just 2-7 overall and riding a five-game losing streak.

The performance was a far cry from Week 3 when Jones directed a comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and earned praise as someone who looked ready to prove the critics wrong after they blasted the Giants' decision to select him with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke.

Since then, Jones has just one game with more than a single touchdown pass and has thrown eight picks in six contests. Three of those interceptions came in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

If there is a silver lining, the Giants play the 1-7 New York Jets in their next game. That will give the rookie an opportunity to bounce back against a vulnerable team and perhaps build some momentum heading into the stretch run.