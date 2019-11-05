Giants' Daniel Jones Talks Turnover Issues After Loss vs. Cowboys

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2019

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Three turnovers from the quarterback in a rivalry game is rarely a winning formula in the NFL, and New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones learned that the hard way during Monday's 37-18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"I gotta work on that and make sure I'm securing the ball," Jones told reporters when discussing the turnover issues that plagued him in defeat.

Jones threw a critical interception to Xavier Woods in the final minute of the first half, which Dallas turned into a field goal and a one-point lead. He also lost a fumble while scrambling in the second half and saw his second fumble returned by Jourdan Lewis for a touchdown in garbage time on New York's final offensive snap.

As a result, the Giants are just 2-7 overall and riding a five-game losing streak.

The performance was a far cry from Week 3 when Jones directed a comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and earned praise as someone who looked ready to prove the critics wrong after they blasted the Giants' decision to select him with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke.

Since then, Jones has just one game with more than a single touchdown pass and has thrown eight picks in six contests. Three of those interceptions came in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

If there is a silver lining, the Giants play the 1-7 New York Jets in their next game. That will give the rookie an opportunity to bounce back against a vulnerable team and perhaps build some momentum heading into the stretch run.

Related

    Cowboys Command the NFC East, but There's Reason to Be Skeptical

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cowboys Command the NFC East, but There's Reason to Be Skeptical

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Daniel Jones Talks Turnover Issues After Loss vs. Cowboys

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Daniel Jones Talks Turnover Issues After Loss vs. Cowboys

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Zeke Bulldozes His Way to 139 Yds on MNF 🏃

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zeke Bulldozes His Way to 139 Yds on MNF 🏃

    NFL
    via YouTube

    Dak, Zeke Power Cowboys to Road Win vs. Giants

    Dallas swept the season series against its NFC East rival with a 37-18 victory

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dak, Zeke Power Cowboys to Road Win vs. Giants

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report