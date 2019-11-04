Former 5-Star Alabama DL Antonio Alfano Transferring to Colorado

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Alabama defensive end Antonio Alfano is transferring to Colorado.

Alfano's parents confirmed in September he had requested to enter the transfer portal. They said his grandmother "fell very ill and is still fighting on life support." As a result, Alfano had stopped attending classes and practices at Alabama.

A 5-star recruit, the Colonia, New Jersey, native was the No. 1 strong-side defensive end in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was blunt in addressing Alfano's continued absences, per the Montgomery Advertiser's Alex Byington:

"I just know that the guy basically quit. He quit going to class, he quit coming here (to the football complex). We tried to encourage him, we tried to help him. We set up counseling sessions with him to help him every way we could, and all those things are still available to him if he wants them. But he didn't respond to any of the things. So until he responds, you have to assume the guy quit."

AL.com's Matt Zenitz reported Saturday that Colorado was a contender to land Alfano and that he had started following the Buffaloes' official Twitter account, as well as the account for head coach Mel Tucker.

Tucker and Alfano likely crossed paths on the recruiting trail before he officially signed with Alabama. Georgia, where Tucker was the defensive coordinator from 2016 to 2018, was among the schools Alfano considered prior to making his decision.

With a 3-6 record through nine games, Colorado is likely headed for another losing season. Tucker can point to his success in recruiting as a reason for optimism, though.

The Buffaloes ranked 53rd in 247Sports' composite team rankings for 2018 and rose to 44th in 2019. They sit 47th in 2020, but Tucker and his staff still have time to fill out their class for next year. Alfano would effectively be a part of that group even if he doesn't count toward their ranking.