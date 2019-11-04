Blazers' Damian Lillard Explains Why Warriors' SF Move Rubbed Him the Wrong Way

Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors changed home arenas from Oakland to San Francisco this season, but Damian Lillard isn't a fan of the move.

He told Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Golden State spent more than 50 seasons at Oracle Arena, culminating with the franchise's peak over the last five years. However, the organization moved to the Chase Center this year in San Francisco while disappointing locals like Lillard.

The Portland Trail Blazers star went to Oakland High School before playing his college ball at Weber State.

With the Oakland Raiders also set to move to Las Vegas in 2020, the city has suddenly gone from having three major sports teams to just one in the Oakland Athletics, a team with only one playoff series win since 1990.

Meanwhile, the Warriors sold 100 percent of their tickets in each of the last six years at Oracle, per ESPN. The team's success likely helped, earning three NBA championships and five Western Conference titles during that stretch.

Things haven't gone quite as smoothly in 2019-20, with Kevin Durant gone and Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green all dealing with various injuries.

The Warriors are just 1-5 entering Monday and still seeking their first win at home in the Chase Center.

Lillard might see fans leaving early for games, but it's a tough sell with several double-digit losses already this year.

The 29-year-old will get a chance hand Golden State another loss when he visits the Chase for the first time this season Monday.