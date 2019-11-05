Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Uncredited/Associated Press

Real Madrid will be favourites in their UEFA Champions League clash against Galatasaray at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday after beating their opponents on the road in their first meeting.

Caesars has handed Los Blancos odds of -500 (bet $500 to win $100), compared to +1200 for Galatasaray. A draw sports odds of +600.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, and fans can watch via BT Sport Live (UK) and B/R Live (U.S.).

Real earned their first win of the Champions League campaign in Istanbul, courtesy of a single goal from Toni Kroos after 17 minutes:

The win took Los Blancos to four points in Group A, five behind Paris Saint-Germain and two ahead of Club Brugge. Galatasaray are last with a single point.

That means the Turkish visitors will be desperate for a good result in Spain, and they will feel confident of their chances after their solid outing at home. Galatasaray had ample opportunities to draw level, but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was unbeatable on the day.

Galatasaray have played twice since that match, losing to rivals Besiktas and beating Rizespor. Like Real, their form has been spotty to start the season, earning just 16 points from 10 matches in the Turkish Super Lig.

Uncredited/Associated Press

Los Blancos have played twice since the trip to Istanbul, beating Leganes and drawing with Real Betis. They're second in La Liga, level on points with Real Sociedad and Barcelona.

Even though Real are at the front of the title race in Spain, manager Zinedine Zidane has not escaped criticism. SB Nation's Lucas Navarette thought he made a crucial error in the draw against Betis by taking off star striker Karim Benzema:

A lack of consistency is the main issue plaguing Real. They managed five goals against Leganes but were shut out by Mallorca and Betis. Defensively, the team has been stellar, but the attack will run hot and cold at times, and it is dependent on the individual talents of the likes of Benzema and Eden Hazard.

Los Blancos have been much better at home this season, however, with four wins and two draws in La Liga. They've also scored 15 goals in six matches, compared to six in five on the road in Spain.

Galatasaray have yet to score in three Champions League matches, so there is little to fear about their attack. Expect Real to commit to the attack and pick up the win.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-0 Galatasaray