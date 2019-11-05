The Most Surprising Player Starts to 2019-20 NBA Season

1 of 5

Save for a few bouts with the injury bug, Malcolm Brogdon brought very few risks with him to the Indiana Pacers. He was one of the top plug-and-play options available, as he already established himself as a multipositional defender, knockdown sniper (he joined the 50-40-90 club last season) and complementary playmaker.

But the trade-off was less of a potential reward than one would assume from a player inked to a four-year, $85 million pact. He had never averaged 16 points or five assists, and with his 27th birthday coming in December, there weren't many reasons to think he'd nudge his ceiling significantly higher.

Or so we thought.

Pressed into a prominent role by Victor Oladipo's absence, Brogdon rocketed out of the gate with a 22-point, 11-assist debut⁠—only the second 20-10 outing of his career⁠—and hasn't slowed down since.

After tallying only 19 games with 20-plus points over his three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Brogdon has already had five in Indy. He tallied double-digit assists three times with the Bucks, but he's done it four times in only six games with the Pacers.

"He's been unreal," Pacers wing Doug McDermott said, per Sky Sports' Stuart Hodge. "... We're following his lead, he's putting up some crazy numbers quietly and he's reliable every night."

Brogdon is one of three players averaging 22 points, nine assists and five rebounds, joining LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Catch-all metrics like player efficiency rating (27.7, 15th leaguewide) and win shares (1.1, 11th) value Brogdon as one of the Association's top 20 talents.

His trajectory isn't simply trending up; it might send him to the moon.