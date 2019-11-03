Listen: Snoop Dogg Nails Play-by-Play Call During Lakers Broadcast vs. Spurs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2019

San Antonio Spurs mascot The Coyote, right, presents a team jersey to rapper Snoop Dogg, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Darren Abate/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers' broadcast team had a surprise guest during the team's 103-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Snoop Dogg put on the headset and offered his unique brand of commentary for Spectrum SportsNet:

This was a lot less controversial than his most recent foray into the basketball world. The Kansas Jayhawks issued an apology after Snoop Dogg's performance during Late Night in the Phog in October featured pole dancers, explicit lyrics and a money gun that showered some fans in dollar bills.

The rap star was in San Antonio ahead of a performance in the city Wednesday, which gave him a chance to check out the new-look Lakers.

Anthony Davis had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the victory, while LeBron James posted a triple-double (21 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds).

