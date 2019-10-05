Kansas Apologizes for Snoop Dogg's Use of Pole Dancers, Money Gun and Profanity

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Kansas Jayhawks athletic director Jeff Long issued an apology Friday night after a Snoop Dogg performance at the annual "Late Night in the Phog" kickoff event for the men's and women's basketball teams featured pole dancers, a money gun and profanity.

ESPN provided the complete statement from Long, who said the school wanted a "clean" version of a Snoop Dogg concert:

"We apologize for the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night. We made it clear to the entertainers' managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show. I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening."

KU men's head coach Bill Self added: "That's not the direction that anybody at our school would want that to go at all. Regardless of the entertainment that it provided many, it was still not the right way to provide the entertainment."

Last month, the university received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for a lack of institutional control, which included five Level I violations and responsibility violations against Self, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

The longtime Jayhawks basketball coach, who took over the program in 2003, told Guerin Emig of Tulsa World on Tuesday he's happy to get back to basketball as the situation plays out.

"Well, sure," Self said. "But the whole thing is I can handle this. I'm excited about coaching this team and leading this team and the program during a time where obviously waters are clearly pretty choppy."

He added the NCAA investigation has been and will continue to be "time-consuming," but he's focused on coaching his team through the drama.

Kansas has two exhibition games against the Fort Hays State Tigers (Oct. 24) and Pittsburg State Gorillas (Oct. 31) before kicking off the regular season in a high-profile clash with the Duke Blue Devils at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 5.