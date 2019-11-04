College Football Rankings 2019: Week 11 Standings, Schedule and Predictions

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

After a slow start to November, the stakes increase for Week 11 of the college football season.

LSU's visit to Alabama headlines a slate with three Top 25 matchups. The Tigers and Crimson Tide could be playing for the top spot in the College Football Playoff ranking.

Although the Tigers have not achieved much success against the Crimson Tide this decade, there is hope quarterback Joe Burrow and the high-powered offense can thrive versus Alabama's defense.

In the Big Ten, Penn State visits Minnesota in the first of Saturday's two battles of unbeaten sides.

The Nittany Lions are already 2-0 versus ranked foes, while Minnesota has defeated teams in the lower tiers of the conference for eight weeks.

The Golden Gophers' first defeat could allow the victor of Iowa-Wisconsin to move back into the Big Ten Championship Game hunt, while a victory would send shockwaves throughout the Top 25.

Week 11 Standings

AP Top 25

1. LSU (8-0)

2. Alabama (8-0)

3. Ohio State (8-0)

4. Clemson (9-0)

5. Penn State (8-0)

6. Georgia (7-1)

7. Oregon (8-1)

8. Utah (8-1)

9. Oklahoma (7-1)

10. Florida (7-2)

11. Baylor (8-0)

12. Auburn (7-2)

13. Minnesota (8-0)

14. Michigan (7-2)

15. Notre Dame (6-2)

16. Wisconsin (6-2)

17. Cincinnati (7-1)

18. Iowa (6-2)

19. Memphis (8-1)

20. Kansas State (6-2)

21. Boise State (7-1)

22. Wake Forest (7-1)

23. SMU (8-1)

24. San Diego State (7-1)

25. Navy (7-1)

Week 11 Schedule

All Times ET

Saturday, November 9

Maryland at No. 3 Ohio State (Noon, Fox)

No. 5 Penn State at No. 13 Minnesota (Noon, ABC)

Vanderbilt at No. 10 Florida (Noon, ESPN)

No. 11 Baylor at TCU (Noon, FS1)

East Carolina at No. 23 SMU (Noon, ESPNU)

No. 1 LSU at No. 2 Alabama (3:30 p.m., CBS)

UConn at No. 17 Cincinnati (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

No. 20 Kansas State at Texas (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

No. 22 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)

No. 18 Iowa at No. 16 Wisconsin (4 p.m., FS1)

Missouri at No. 6 Georgia (7 p.m., ESPN)

No. 4 Clemson at NC State (7:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 15 Notre Dame at Duke (7:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Iowa State at No. 9 Oklahoma (8 p.m., Fox)

Wyoming at No. 21 Boise State (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Nevada at No. 24 San Diego State (10:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Predictions

LSU Ends Losing Streak Against Alabama

During their eight-game losing streak to Alabama, LSU has lacked a consistent offensive punch.

But the Tigers have a much-different offense entering Bryant-Denny Stadium this time around, with Heisman Trophy candidate Joe Burrow leading the charge.

Burrow is only behind Washington State's Anthony Gordon in FBS passing yards, and with 195 yards, he could become the second quarterback to hit 3,000.

Ed Orgeron's Tigers rank fourth in total yards and points per game, and they are second to Washington State in passing yards per contest.

A year ago, LSU averaged 32.4 points per game, a total that has been improved by 14.

Since the 2012 BCS Championship Game, LSU has been held under 20 points in eight consecutive meetings with Alabama, and it was shutout in two of the last three.

Alabama conceded over 20 points to South Carolina, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, and it gives up 307.5 total yards per contest.

In 2018, Nick Saban's team allowed 295.4 yards per game, so if you go by those numbers, there are some holes, albeit still small, compared to last season's unit.

The Crimson Tide have not faced a quarterback as dynamic as Burrow, and their own offense could be hampered by Tua Tagovailoa's ankle injury.

Saban told reporters during Alabama's bye week that he was not sure of the left-handed quarterback's status, per AL.com's Mike Rodak.

"We'll just have to see what he can do," Saban said. "Evaluate his mobility and his performance. I can't really predict any of that. Just have to let it happen and see how it goes."

The Tagovailoa-led offense ranks fifth in the FBS with 338.6 receiving yards per game. Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle could cause problems for the LSU secondary that gives up 217.5 passing yards per contest.

While Alabama's wideouts may be talked about more, LSU carries an impressive trio in Justin Jefferson, JaMarr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr.

Each of the three averages over 14 yards per catch and they combined for 25 scores, with Jefferson and Chase tied for the team lead with nine.

Winning in Tuscaloosa, Alabama will not be an easy task, but for once, LSU has the offensive weapons to match the Crimson Tide.

Big Ten West Goes Through Shakeup

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Minnesota's two-game lead in the Big Ten West could begin to evaporate Saturday.

After not playing a single ranked foe in the first eight games, P.J. Fleck's Golden Gophers face three in the next four clashes, starting with Penn State.

The Nittany Lions passed their last two road tests against Iowa and Michigan State and have two victories over Top 25 programs.

Penn State's defense has allowed a single opponent to reach 20 points, and that was due to a second-half comeback attempt from Michigan October 19.

James Franklin's team can punish opposing defenses with a quartet of running backs, led by Noah Cain, and KJ Hamler is capable of breaking free in an instant.

On defense, Yetur Gross-Matos and Shaka Toney both have 5.5 sacks, and if they flood the backfield, the Golden Gophers could be in for a long day.

Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin all rank in the top five in scoring defense, so Minnesota may experience some trouble scoring.

The Badgers and Hawkeyes square off Saturday in what serves as an elimination game for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Saturday's victor at Camp Randall Stadium still has to beat Minnesota, but a Penn State win would make the path to Indianapolis much clearer.

Iowa would have to win back-to-back games over Minnesota and Wisconsin, while the Badgers would have to wait until November 30 to avenge last season's defeat to the Golden Gophers.

While Minnesota will still hold the Big Ten West lead after Week 11, the gap could grow smaller, and a blueprint to stop it with a strong defense may be laid by Penn State.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

