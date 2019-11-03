AP College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

AP College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 11 Rankings ReleasedNovember 3, 2019
With most of the nation's top teams on bye and most others playing against lesser opponents, it was a quiet week in the Associated Press Top 25.
LSU remains the nation's top-ranked team, with Alabama one spot behind as the schools prepare for their clash next Saturday. Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State round out the unchanged Top Five.
Here's how the entire poll played out:
1. LSU
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Penn State
6. Georgia
7. Oregon
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Florida
11. Baylor
12. Auburn
13. Minnesota
14. Michigan
15. Notre Dame
16. Wisconsin
17. Cincinnati
18. Iowa
19. Memphis
20. Kansas State
21. Boise State
22. Wake Forest
23. SMU
24. San Diego State
25. Navy
