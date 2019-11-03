AP College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

With most of the nation's top teams on bye and most others playing against lesser opponents, it was a quiet week in the Associated Press Top 25.

LSU remains the nation's top-ranked team, with Alabama one spot behind as the schools prepare for their clash next Saturday. Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State round out the unchanged Top Five.

Here's how the entire poll played out:

1. LSU

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Penn State

6. Georgia

7. Oregon

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Florida

11. Baylor

12. Auburn

13. Minnesota

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Wisconsin

17. Cincinnati

18. Iowa

19. Memphis

20. Kansas State

21. Boise State

22. Wake Forest

23. SMU

24. San Diego State

25. Navy

