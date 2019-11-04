Liverpool vs. Genk: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Liverpool can put themselves on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League if they beat Genk at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds won the reverse fixture in Group E 4-1 last month, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netting a double at the Luminus Arena:

Date: Tuesday, November 5

Time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 3 (UK), 

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (USA)

Match Odds: Liverpool 2-25, Genk 25-1, Draw 10-1

Liverpool go into their clash with Genk in impeccable form. 

They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League after 10 wins and a single draw in their opening 11 games of the campaign.

The Reds' 2-0 defeat to Napoli in Italy back in September is their only loss of the season so far, but they have a big week coming up.

Five days after the visit of Genk to Anfield, Liverpool host second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League in a potentially title-defining clash.

Manager Jurgen Klopp could opt to rest some key players against Genk. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have suffered minor injuries recently:

Liverpool could likely get a positive result against Genk without some of their first-team stars.

The Belgian champions are eighth in the Jupiler Pro League and have won just one of their last five in all competitions.

They face a huge challenge to get anything from their trip to Anfield, where the Reds have not lost a competitive game since September last year. 

And not since 2014 have Liverpool lost at home in the Champions League, a run of 15 unbeaten matches. 

