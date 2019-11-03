NBA Rumors: Latest on Lakers' Trade Assets and Blazers' Zach Collins' Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Surprise teams and breakout players find a little spotlight early in the season, but the NBA world's attention continues to glance at the Los Angeles Lakers.

What will they do next? How will the franchise further build around LeBron James and Anthony Davis? Which players could the Lakers add to solidify a championship contender? The constant questions won't cease, but Los Angeles might not actually be that busy.

The latest reports offer a reminder of the Lakers' limitations on the transaction front. Although the Portland Trail Blazers fit a similar mold, yet another injury may necessitate a trade.

Lakers Thin on Trade-Worthy Assets

No matter whether the need is a starter or role player, front offices are always on the lookout for an upgrade.

The Lakers completely overhauled the roster this offseason, but they're still monitoring the market. Mostly, they're reportedly focused on potential Memphis Grizzlies buyout candidate Andre Iguodala, who would provide great defense and a bit of shooting.

Other than Iguodala, though, Los Angeles has few options to improve the roster without upsetting the rotation.

"Their two biggest trade assets, league executives believe, are [Kyle] Kuzma and Danny Green," according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. "But both play important roles."

Kuzma recently returned from an ankle injury, and the Lakers likely expect he'll be a reliable complement. The best-case scenario is Kuzma contributes real spacing as a three-point threat while securing a handful of rebounds and dishing a few assists―especially in lineups without both LeBron and Davis.

If he accomplishes that, the Lakers have every reason to keep him. If he doesn't, why would another team trade for him?

Green, meanwhile, is the elite shooter this roster desperately needs. His perimeter gravity will create less-contested opportunities for his teammates around the rim. Los Angeles can hardly find an upgrade for Green, who's also a terrific defender.

Yes, draft picks can be traded, but the Stepien rule will prevent the Lakers from dealing a first-round pick. They must bank on the buyout market to improve the roster this season.

Blazers Lose Another Frontcourt Piece

Portland knew it would be without star center Jusuf Nurkic until around the All-Star break in February. Pau Gasol is still recovering from a foot injury and hasn't played this season.

And the hits keep coming for the Blazers.

Zach Collins injured his left shoulder in a win over the Dallas Mavericks, and the third-year forward will miss substantial time. He'll undergo surgery to repair it, per Jason Quick of The Athletic.

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

"Rehabilitation would probably get [Collins] back on the court sooner, but would also have a greater risk of another dislocation," Quick later reported. "Surgery would mean a more structurally sound socket, but more time sidelined."

Collins had provided nine points, four rebounds and two assists per game in his three appearances. After serving as a backup, the Gonzaga product had finally moved into the starting lineup.

For now, the Blazers need to lean heavily on Anthony Tolliver, Mario Hezonja and Skal Labissiere for production. The drop-off from Collins is a steep one.

According to Quick, a timeline for Collins' recovery will be determined after the procedure. However, it likely won't be a brief absence.

If the backups don't produce, the 39-year-old Gasol isn't a quick fix and Collins is sidelined for an extended period, the Blazers might find themselves investigating the trade market.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.