Trevor Lawrence, No. 4 Clemson Rout Wofford Behind Travis Etienne's 212 Yards

Trevor Lawrence and the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers cruised to a 59-14 victory over the Wofford Terriers on Saturday.

Lawrence had an efficient day, completing 12 of 16 pass attempts for 218 yards and three touchdowns while playing just one drive into the third quarter. Running back Travis Etienne also went off for 212 rushing yards and two scores.

The Tigers improved to 9-0 with the victory.

Notable Performances

Clemson

QB Trevor Lawrence: 12-of-16, 218 yards, three touchdowns; four carries, 33 yards, one touchdown

RB Travis Etienne: nine carries, 212 yards, two touchdowns; one reception, 23 yards

WR Amari Rodgers: two catches, 71 yards, one touchdown

WR Tee Higgins: five catches, 74 yards, one touchdown

Lawrence, Etienne Dominant in Victory

A nonconference game against an inferior opponent can sometimes result in a less-than-focused effort for top teams. The Tigers avoided that trap as Lawrence and Etienne took care of business right from the start.

Lawrence came out of the locker room ready to play, going 3-of-3 for 71 yards while leading his team down the field on the opening drive in less than two minutes. The drive was capped off with a perfect 35-yard pass to Amari Rodgers:

The sophomore star was sharp all day, leading the Tigers to the end zone on six of their first seven drives. He missed on just four throws on this day, with three coming on the team's lone first-half drive that resulted in a punt.

Lawrence also had a chance to show off his running abilities late in the second quarter, running for a two-yard touchdown.

Lawrence wasn't the only Clemson player doing work, though. Etienne also had himself a day, breaking off touchdown runs of 47 and 86 yards:

He had a career-high 207 yards and two scores on just eight carries...in the first half. According to the ACC Network, Etienne is the first ACC player to rush for 200 yards in the first half in the last 15 years.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney likely won't be able to take much away from this game, given the opponent. However, given former Top Five teams like Georgia and Oklahoma have fallen to unranked teams in recent weeks, Swinney has to be pleased his team remained locked in and delivered an overpowering performance against Wofford.

What's Next

Clemson will hit the road for an ACC tilt at NC State (4-4) on Nov. 9.