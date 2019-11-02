NBA L2M Report: Dwight Howard Held Seth Curry on Lakers' Game-Tying 3 vs. Mavs

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Danny Green's game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation in Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks shouldn't have been allowed.

Per the NBA's last-two-minute report, Dwight Howard should have been called for an offensive foul for holding Seth Curry as he was trying to defend Green.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.