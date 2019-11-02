NBA L2M Report: Dwight Howard Held Seth Curry on Lakers' Game-Tying 3 vs. Mavs

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 2, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green (14) celebrates sinking a basket as Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) stands nearby during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Danny Green's game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation in Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks shouldn't have been allowed. 

Per the NBA's last-two-minute report, Dwight Howard should have been called for an offensive foul for holding Seth Curry as he was trying to defend Green. 

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Warriors Draft Mistakes Coming Back to Haunt Them

    After years of draft misses, should Dubs bother keeping a high pick?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Warriors Draft Mistakes Coming Back to Haunt Them

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report

    Surprise Stars Who Could Be Traded 👀

    Potential All-Stars who may end up on the trade block

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Surprise Stars Who Could Be Traded 👀

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ, Luka Proves We Need Lakers-Mavs in Playoffs ASAP

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LBJ, Luka Proves We Need Lakers-Mavs in Playoffs ASAP

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron, Luka Triple-Double as Lakers Outlast Mavericks in OT

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron, Luka Triple-Double as Lakers Outlast Mavericks in OT

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report