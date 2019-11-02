Report: USC WR Bru McCoy Involved in Altercation at Frat House

Photo credit: 247Sports.

USC freshman wide receiver Bru McCoy was reportedly involved in a fight at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house near the USC campus Oct. 26.

According to Sam Arslanian of Annenberg Media, the police report stated two students got into a "physical altercation" because one was "trespassing at the location." While the alleged trespasser was not named, a source told Arslanian that it was McCoy.

Nobody was detained, and no arrests were made as a result of the altercation.

McCoy is redshirting this season and will not make his on-field debut until 2020 after an undisclosed illness kept him out of practice until September.

Had McCoy been healthy, he would have required a waiver from the NCAA to play this year since he transferred from USC to Texas and then back to USC again.

After racking up 80 receptions for 1,430 yards and 19 touchdowns during his senior season at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, McCoy was one of the most highly sought after prospects in the 2019 recruiting class.

247Sports gave the 6'3", 210-pound wideout a 5-star rating and ranked him as the No. 9 overall recruit in the class.

Since USC could lose its two leading receivers in Michael Pittman Jr. (senior) and Tyler Vaughns (junior) after this season, McCoy figures to be a significant part of the Trojans offense in 2020.