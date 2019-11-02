Manchester City Come Back to Secure Win vs. Southampton in Premier League

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City came from a goal down to beat Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors stunned the champions by taking the lead on 13 minutes. Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson spilled a shot by Stuart Armstrong, allowing James Ward-Prowse to tap home the opener.

Pep Guardiola's side pressed hard for an equaliser but had to wait until the 70th minute to finally find a way through the Southampton defence.

Kyle Walker raced down the right and sent in a low cross for Sergio Aguero to slot through goalkeeper Alex McCarthy's legs with a cool finish.

Manchester City then wrapped up a deserved win with three minutes of normal time remaining. Walker tapped home Angelino's cross from the left to secure all three points.

Guardiola made changes to his side for Saturday's match, bringing Walker and Aguero back into the team and handing 22-year-old Angelino his first Premier League start.

Journalist Ian Walker shared the two teams:

City started on the front foot but suffered an early blow when Ward-Prowse capitalised on a rare error from goalkeeper Ederson. The Brazilian could not keep hold of Armstrong's shot and was beaten to the follow-up by Ward-Prowse.

The Athletic's Sam Lee offered his view on the incident:

The hosts went on to dominate the first half but were frustrated by some dogged Saints defending that saw them unable to register a shot on target in the first hour of the match.

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards noted Guardiola's frustration with his side:

Guardiola opted to make a change at half-time, taking off captain David Silva and replacing him with striker Gabriel Jesus to increase his side's attacking threat.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure and went close to an equaliser when Aguero headed Bernardo Silva's cross narrowly over the bar when unmarked on 67 minutes.

Yet the Argentina international did not have to wait too much longer for his ninth Premier League goal of the season. The striker produced a clinical first-time finish from Walker's cross to equalise with City's first shot on target.

Manchester City then went in search of a winner, and the chances started piling up. Bernardo Silva was denied by a strong save from McCarthy, while Kevin De Bruyne curled a fierce shot just wide.

It was left to Walker to provide his second decisive contribution of the match to secure the win. The 29-year-old met Angelino's cross on the stretch and managed to knock the ball home:

It is an important win for Manchester City, who remain six points behind leaders Liverpool but have the chance to close the gap when they head to Anfield in their next Premier League outing.

What's Next?

Manchester City play Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and then head to Anfield for a Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday. Southampton's next fixture is a Premier League meeting with Everton on Saturday at St Mary's Stadium.