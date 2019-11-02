Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother: Football 'Mafia' Is Why Son Hasn't Won More Awards

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother believes her son would have won more individual awards in his career if it wasn't for a "football mafia."

The Juventus and Portugal star has long been regarded as one of the best players in the world, having won the coveted Ballon d'Or prize on five occasions.

However, Ronaldo's mother—Dolores Aveiro—told the Portuguese media she thinks the 34-year-old should have received more recognition during his career, per Goal:

"There is a mafia. That's the right word to define it. Yes, there is a mafia in football. If there wasn’t a football mafia, my son would have more [individual] international trophies. If you see everything that happened, you will realise that it is the mafia.

"If he was Spanish or English they would not do what they did to him. But since he's Portuguese and from Madeira...well, this happens."

Aveiro has mentioned a "mafia" previously when it comes to Ronaldo. As noted in the report, when Luka Modric beat Ronaldo to the Ballon d'Or in 2018, she responded with an Instagram post saying, "unfortunately this is the world we live in, rotten, with mafia and f--king money."

Ronaldo was in the three-man shortlist for FIFA's recent Best Men's Player award, although he finished third behind winner Lionel Messi and runner-up Virgil van Dijk.

The Juventus star has been shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or again this year by France Football.

Per Premier Sports, Ronaldo has an extraordinary record when it comes to being nominated for the prize:



However, Bleacher Report's Dean Jones said he doesn't believe Ronaldo should be winning the accolade this year:

Unfortunately for Ronaldo, his career has run alongside that of Messi, who many consider to be the greatest footballer of all time.

Given what Messi has been able to accomplish at Barcelona, it's testament to Ronaldo that he's sampled so much individual success himself. For long spells of their careers, the duo have been out on their own as the two best players in the world, seemingly spurring one another on during the Portuguese's nine-year stint in La Liga.

There has also been more competition for these top prizes in recent seasons. Modric was a worthy winner a year ago following a stunning year with Real Madrid and Croatia, while few would argue with Van Dijk picking up the prize in 2019, as he has been inspirational in defence for Liverpool.

Ronaldo is likely to fall short again this year, but if he can lead Juventus to UEFA Champions League glory in the coming months and help Portugal defend their European Championship next summer, there's no doubt he'll be in contention in 2020.