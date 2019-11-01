Arsenal Outcast Mesut Ozil 'A Bit Unhappy,' Says Sead Kolasinac

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has said team-mate Mesut Ozil is "a bit unhappy" at the Emirates Stadium but doing all he can to have an impact on Unai Emery's plans.

Ozil, 31, has made only one Premier League appearance this season and has spent much of the campaign outside the manager's squads, featuring in five of a possible 15 across all competitions.

Kolasinac recently spoke to Premier League Productions (h/t Goal) and admitted his close friend isn't entirely content in north London but committed to working his way back to prominence:

“Mesut is a really driven player. He is a bit unhappy at the minute but you would never see that in his training. He is doing everything he can. He is doing extra sessions to make sure he is at the level he needs to be.

“Mesut is Mesut. He has got a lot of special qualities.

“For example, the opposing team might put two players on him rather than one, which creates a lot of space for others. That makes a real difference on the pitch and in the game."

The German made his third appearance of the season when Arsenal exited the Carabao Cup fourth round following a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat at Liverpool. Ozil impressed greatly in the 5-5 draw at Anfield, but Unai Emery defended his decision to substitute the player after 65 minutes, via Hayters TV:

Kolasinac—who fought off armed robbers who attempted to carjack Ozil in July—added: “Everyone knows the quality he has, we have seen it. He is one of the top players in Europe and I think he can achieve a lot and really help the team further when he’s back.”

Ozil posted a happy message despite being knocked out of the League Cup:

Emery hasn't felt compelled to play Ozil despite the player earning £350,000 per week, making him the club's most costly contract expense.

The Evening Standard's James Olley recently appeared on Love Sport Radio and said Emery appeared to give a more positive sense of Ozil following his display at Anfield:

The midfielder recorded his first assist of the season on Merseyside, and Kolasinac's comments regarding his strict training regime could signal a more improved Ozil is close to returning.

James Benge of Football.London said the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner was one of the reasons to be upbeat about Arsenal's future—provided he is properly motivated:

Ozil has a contract at the Emirates until June 2021 and could yet help the Gunners fire to success this season if he can curry favour with Emery.