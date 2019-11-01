Urban Meyer Rumors: Ex-OSU HC 'Undoubtedly' USC's Top Choice as Next Coach

Harry How/Getty Images

If USC decides to part ways with head football coach Clay Helton, Urban Meyer will reportedly be at the top of the school's list of candidates.

Per Brett McMurphy of Stadium, sources said Meyer is "undoubtedly" the Trojans' preferred choice to take over, and they will do "whatever it takes to get him."

Speaking to Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch in June, Meyer reiterated that he's retired from coaching but seemed to leave the door open for a possible return.

"I learned my lesson long ago," Meyer said. "All I'm going to say is I believe I'm done. I think I'm done."

Helton started this season on the hot seat coming off a 5-7 record in 2018. The 47-year-old has already matched that win total through eight games this season, but the Trojans lost back-to-back marquee games against ranked opponents Washington and Notre Dame.

McMurphy noted in September, following USC's 2-0 start, that Helton's job status appears to be tenuous following Lynn Swann resigning as athletic director.

"After the news of Swann's resignation broke, the school announced that they'd start a national search for their next AD, which is traditionally a horrible omen for a coach since the new hire often wants to bring in their 'guy,'" McMurphy wrote.

Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn is nearing a deal to take the same position at USC.

Meyer spent seven seasons at Ohio State from 2012-18 and retired following the team's Rose Bowl win over Washington in January. The 55-year-old went 83-9 with the Buckeyes, winning three Big Ten championships and a national title in 2014.