Hawks Rumors: Jaylen Brown, Domantas Sabonis Targeted Pre-Contract Extensions

Before Jaylen Brown and Domantas Sabonis signed contract extensions with their current teams, the Atlanta Hawks were keeping an eye on both players in case they became available.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hawks would have targeted either Brown or Sabonis next summer as restricted free agents.

