Report: Cam Newton's Foot Injury 'Not Getting Better,' to Meet with Specialist

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will visit foot specialist Dr Robert Anderson in Green Bay as he continues to try to work his way back from a left foot injury, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Newton last played in Week 2 on Sept. 12.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted the medical consultation is a result of the 2015 NFL MVP failing to make progress in his rehab:

The Panthers star said he was feeling "good" on October 27, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

However, Person suggested Friday that surgery could now be an option:

Newton initially suffered the foot injury during an Aug. 22 preseason contest against the New England Patriots. He was able to start the first two games of the season, though.

As he struggled amid an 0-2 start, Newton and the Panthers decided it was time to allow the injury to heal.

Newton completed just 56.2 percent of his passes for 572 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception through the first two games. The three-time Pro Bowler has lost eight consecutive starts and has not thrown a touchdown pass in any of his last four appearances.

Meanwhile, second-year passer Kyle Allen has filled in admirably for Newton. Allen won each of his first four starts this season before suffering his first career loss against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.

Allen's ability to find ways to win games has allowed Carolina (4-3) to remain in the NFC playoff picture without Newton. The Panthers are three wins behind the New Orleans Saints (7-1) in the NFC South and two games back in the wild-card race.

A Newton return this season would not guarantee a playoff berth for Carolina. With that in mind, the Panthers want to make sure the face of their franchise can find a way to get back to 100 percent and put the injury behind him.

The 30-year-old is under contract through the 2020 season and has a base salary of $18.6 million next season, per Spotrac.