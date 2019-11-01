Gabriel Jesus Says He Is Open to Playing Wide Role at Manchester City

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus has said he would be open to playing on the wing for Manchester City in the future if it meant getting more starting opportunities.

The Brazilian has the unenviable role of being Sergio Aguero's competition for the No. 9 role in the City squad.

Aguero has been fantastic so far this term, netting eight goals in the Premier League, and Jesus has been restricted to just four starts in the English top flight.

The 22-year-old started alongside Aguero in Tuesday's 3-1 Carabao Cup win against Southampton, though, playing on the left flank with the Argentinian in the middle:

Jesus has now said he would be open to playing in that role more often, although he added the competition for places on the wings is still fierce, per Jonathan Smith of Goal:

"It's City, you know. The competition is very high. City has good players, an amazing team, so whoever is playing is going to do good work. I like this position, but I am always going to respect the manager's decision.

"Since the Copa America, I've played right winger [for Brazil]. I like it. I started there in this position for Brazil and my old club. And after I played as a striker. Of course I like to play both positions, and I think it's very important that you can play more than one."

Raheem Sterling is Pep Guardiola's preferred option on the left wing, while Bernardo Silva is the most consistent choice on the right.

They are backed up by the versatile Riyad Mahrez, and usually also by Leroy Sane, who is currently sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Jesus' eagerness to play out wide could provide Guardiola with yet another option for how to deploy his embarrassment of attacking riches.

It was a system that worked in the main against Southampton, with Aguero scoring twice playing in between Mahrez and Jesus:

The Sky Blues are back in action in the Premier League, with an identical fixture on Saturday when they host Southampton again at the Etihad Stadium.

They cruised to victory on Tuesday with a team that included young players like Eric Garcia, Tommy Doyle and Phil Foden.

If, as expected, the likes of Sterling, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne return for Saturday, Southampton could be in for another hiding after they lost 9-0 to Leicester City last time out in the league.