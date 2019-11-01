Theo Hernandez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Notable Stats for AC Milan from October

Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images

Suso came off the bench and scored a superb free-kick to earn AC Milan a 1-0 victory over SPAL at the San Siro on Thursday.

Stefano Pioli's first victory since taking over from Marco Giampaolo as manager meant the Rossoneri wrapped up October with two wins, one draw and one defeat in their four Serie A games.

It is an improvement on their September record of three defeats and one victory. But after 10 rounds of the 2019-20 Serie A season, Milan sit 10th in the table, six points off the top four:

AC Milan's Top October Stats

Goals: Theo Hernandez 2, Franck Kessie 1, Hakan Calhanoglu 1, Krzysztof Piatek 1, Suso 1

Assists: Lucas Paqueta 1, Hakan Calhanoglu 1, Lucas Biglia 1, Davide Calabria 1

Red Cards: Davide Calabria 1, Samu Castillejo 1

Goals Conceded: 5

At the end of September, Milan were 16th and just one point clear of the relegation spots.

October's results have improved matters somewhat for the Italian giants, but a close look at the statistics still paints a picture of a side in trouble.

After 10 matches of the 2019-20 Serie A season, Krzysztof Piatek is Milan's top scorer with just three goals.

Defender Theo Hernandez is behind him on two after netting a crucial goal in Milan's 2-1 victory over Genoa, which proved to be Giampaolo's last game in charge before he was sacked during the international break:

In that victory, Davide Calabria and Samu Castillejo were both sent off to take Milan's red card count for the season to five:

It is a sad state of affairs for a club as prestigious as Milan that the only table of note they head is the disciplinary rankings, with Calabria boasting the distinction of being the only player in Serie A this term to have been sent off twice.

In a desperate search for silver linings, no player has been dismissed for Milan since Pioli took over.

The 54-year-old's first game in charge ended in a 2-2 home draw against Lecce, with Hakan Calhanoglu scoring the first before setting up Piatek for the second.

Hernandez's second goal of the month then came in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Roma before Suso earned a vital three points on Thursday, netting six minutes after he came on just before the hour:

The biggest issue that needs to be resolved at Milan is goalscoring.

They have netted only 10 times in 10 league games this term, which puts them above only Brescia, SPAL, Verona, Sampdoria and Udinese in the goalscoring rankings.

Defensively, meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma kept a clean sheet against SPAL, his first since September 15. That is a step in the right direction.

It may be a while before he gets another, though, as Milan's next three fixtures are against Lazio, Juventus and Napoli.