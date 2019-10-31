Cowboys' Jason Garrett Sends Antwaun Woods, Trysten Hill Home for Tardiness

Marco Garcia/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett sent a message to multiple defensive tackles Tuesday.

According to Jori Epstein of USA Today, Trysten Hill and Antwaun Woods arrived late to a meeting Tuesday and were sent home in lieu of practicing. The players returned to practice Thursday following a day off Wednesday.

"It was a mistake," Woods said. "It won’t happen again. I respect Coach Garrett for his decision."

While Woods is a regular in the defensive linemen rotation, missing a practice caused some worry given his background. He went undrafted out of USC and was waived four times in two years prior to joining the Cowboys for the 2018 campaign.

"My world, where I come from, I’d been cut before," Woods said. "My team working, I need to be working. So I was pissed about that. But at the end of the day, I messed up."

Hill, on the other hand, was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. The Central Florida product has just one total tackle in his rookie campaign and hasn’t lived up to expectations. Epstein noted coaches have "expressed disappointment with Hill" dating back to training camp, including when he previously left practice early for hydration issues.

Dallas faces the New York Giants on Monday and will have a new look along the defensive line.

On Tuesday, defensive end Michael Bennett practiced for the first time since the Cowboys acquired him via trade from the New England Patriots. The three-time Pro Bowler figures to add veteran leadership and improved pass-rushing to the group for the stretch run.