Michigan State LB Joe Bachie Ruled Ineligible for Failed PED Test

Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie has been ruled ineligible by the Big Ten after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Bachie and head coach Mark Dantonio provided statements on the manner Thursday:

The senior has been a key player for the Spartans defensively, leading the team with 71 tackles through eight games in 2019.

He also has 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception on the season.

This comes after he reached 100 tackles in each of the last two years, earning All Big-Ten honors in each season.

Losing him will be a significant blow to Michigan State, which had already lost three straight games to fall to 4-4. The brutal schedule lightens up for the final month of the season, but the No. 35 scoring defense in the country won't be quite as sharp without its leader in the middle.

Junior Antjuan Simmons will have to take on a bigger role for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the suspension could hurt Bachie's future as an NFL prospect:

An impressive college career seemingly now has an unceremonious end.