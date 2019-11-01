Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal will attempt to correct their recent blip in form when they meet Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the Premier League.

Unai Emery's tactics have been called into question following a run that has seen the Gunners earn just one win in their last four in all competitions.

However, the north London giants went eight unbeaten in September and October before the recent 1-0 Premier League defeat at Sheffield United.

Wolves appear to have suffered from second-season syndrome after a tremendous first campaign back in the top flight. They ended seventh last term but have won just two Premier League games this season.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

TV Info: CNBC (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App

Odds: Arsenal 37-50, Wolves 18-15, draw 14-5 (per Caesars).

Preview

Alex Morton/Getty Images

Arsenal have conceded 10 in their last four in all competitions, and the Gunners midfield and defence have appeared disorganised and fragile.

Captain Granit Xhaka was jeered as he was substituted in the home 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday, and he was not present in the squad for Wednesday's incredible Carabao Cup visit to Liverpool, which finished 5-5 after 90 minutes.

Fans took exception to Xhaka's slow walk off the Emirates Stadium pitch when drawing 2-2 with Palace in the 61st-minute, and the skipper appeared to swear at the crowd before pulling the shirt off his back as he headed for the tunnel rather than the bench.

According to James Dutton for MailOnline, Emery refused to confirm if Xhaka will be back in his team for the visit of Wolves: "Granit Xhaka? Now I cannot say how we are going to play on Saturday. We have to take it step by step."

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Emery would be wise to quickly defuse further doubt over the player, and his selection would give the Switzerland international the morale boost he needs.

Xhaka's reaction made worldwide headlines, and Arsenal have to get back to improving performances and winning games. The midfielder issued an apology on Thursday.

Wolves have not been the counter-punching opponent of last season, but the Midlands club are still hard to beat.

Their UEFA Europa League campaign has stretched resources this season, and clubs of a similar stature have suffered when trying to balance domestic and European commitments in the past.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Wolves were beaten 2-1 in the Carabao Cup by Aston Villa on Wednesday, but before the defeat, the team had built up a run of eight unbeaten in all competitions since Sept. 19.

Nuno Espirito Santo will want his players to quickly regain their focus and not allow one loss to affect their overall mindset.

Wolves have found the back of the net in each of their last nine, and they will fancy their chances against a poor Arsenal defence.

Raul Jimenez's season is yet to catch fire, but with three Premier League goals and two assists, the No. 9 might be about to find the excellent form he displayed last term.

The Mexico international surprised many last season after scoring 13 and providing seven assists in the league.

Wolves will not be intimidated travelling to face one of the biggest clubs in Europe, and Arsenal will need to be at their best if they want to collect three points against a side that rarely falls to defeats.