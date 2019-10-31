College Football Odds Week 10: Picks, Predictions and Spread for Top 25 Teams

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The top five college football teams in the AP Top 25 poll are all undefeated, and at least four of them will stay that way for another week.

That's because No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 5 Penn State all have byes in Week 10. The only team among the top five in action will be No. 4 Clemson, which hosts FCS-level Wofford on Saturday. So, the Tigers should also stay undefeated and maintain their spot in the rankings.

But that doesn't mean there aren't some exciting games this weekend. No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia will play in Jacksonville in a game that will likely decide the SEC East, while No. 15 SMU and No. 24 Memphis face off in a battle of two of the top teams from the AAC.

Heading into Week 10, here's a look at the ranked teams that will be in action, along with odds, predictions and more.

Week 10 Schedule and Odds

All times ET

Predicted winners against the spread in bold

Thursday, Oct. 31

West Virginia at No. 12 Baylor (-17.5) (8 p.m., ESPN)

Georgia Southern at No. 20 Appalachian State (-15.5) (8 p.m., ESPNU)

Saturday, Nov. 2

No. 14 Michigan (-21) at Maryland (noon, ABC)

N.C. State at No. 23 Wake Forest (-7.5) (noon, ESPN)

Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame (-17.5) (2:30 p.m., NBC)

No. 8 Georgia (-6.5) at No. 6 Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS)

No. 22 Kansas State (-6) at Kansas (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Wofford at No. 4 Clemson (no line) (4 p.m., ACC Network)

No. 9 Utah (-3.5) at Washington (4 p.m., Fox)

Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn (-19) (7 p.m., ESPN)

No. 17 Cincinnati (-24) at East Carolina (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis (-6) (7:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 7 Oregon (-4.5) at USC (8 p.m., Fox)

No. 21 Boise State (-17) at San Jose State (10:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Week 10 Preview, Predictions

No. 8 Georgia may be a 6.5-point favorite over No. 6 Florida, but this is a matchup that could easily go either way.

The Bulldogs and Gators each have one loss this season, and they'll be playing at a neutral site in Jacksonville. Georgia and Florida each suffered its only defeat on the same day against an SEC rival. On Oct. 12, the Bulldogs lost at home to South Carolina, while the Gators fell on the road to No. 1 LSU.

The winner of this game will be in first place in the SEC East and the favorite to advance to the SEC championship game from the division.

"It's the way it should be when you look at the SEC East," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Those two teams, Georgia and Florida, have been pretty dominant in the East picture for a while. This game always has had some bearing on who goes to Atlanta."

This is going to be a competitive game, which makes it difficult to bet on. However, there's a strong chance Florida either wins or keeps it within 6.5 points, so if you're going to put money on this game, go with the Gators.

No. 15 SMU is entering the week at 8-0, but it hasn't had a difficult schedule so far this season. Saturday's game at No. 24 Memphis will be its first matchup against a team that is currently ranked this year, and it's going to be a challenging one.

In order to be the Group of Five school that earns a berth in the Cotton Bowl, SMU will likely have to continue its strong start by winning out in the regular season. But it'll be a bit more difficult than past weeks, as the Mustangs also have a road matchup at Navy on Nov. 23.

While this should be another competitive game, expect SMU's offense to pull out the win late. The Mustangs have scored at least 34 points in every game this season, and that streak should continue to help them notch the victory.

If you're looking for a potential upset to bet on, consider Washington over No. 9 Utah in Pac-12 action on Saturday. The Huskies were ranked earlier in the season, but they've fallen out of the Top 25 poll due to October losses to Stanford and Oregon.

But Washington played a close game against Oregon, and it could pull off an upset victory with home-field advantage against Utah. The Huskies are 3.5-point underdogs against the Utes, so it's also possible they could lose by only a field goal, making this a bet to consider.