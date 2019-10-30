Trent Williams Fails Redskins Physical Due to Helmet Discomfort After Holdout

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2019

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) takes the field for warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Trent Williams didn't pass his physical with the Washington Redskins upon returning to the team, interim head coach Bill Callahan confirmed Wednesday. 

Callahan explained that Williams felt "discomfort" with his helmet, which ruled out the possibility of him getting back on the field for the time being.

Williams underwent a procedure to remove a growth from his head in the offseason. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the seven-time Pro Bowler "told teammates he has demanded a trade or his release from the club due to their handling of his recent medical situation."

Many wondered whether Washington would acquiesce and trade him before Tuesday's deadline because the team could've recouped a lot of value in any deal.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Washington was looking to get draft picks as well as a valuable younger player such as Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward. Those demands priced interested suitors out of a possible move.

That left Williams with little choice but to report to the team in order for this season to count for contract purposes.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the 31-year-old had come back to the team but that he had "no intention of playing this season."

The Redskins play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday before their bye in Week 10.

