Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Will Be Game-Time Decision vs. LSU with Ankle Injury

Despite being more than a week out, Alabama coach Nick Saban said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision for the Nov. 9 game against LSU.

"He'll be a game-time decision based on how he progresses," Saban said Wednesday, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.

Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain in the team's win over Tennessee. He underwent surgery to heal the injury on Oct. 20.

Mac Jones started for Alabama in Tagovailoa's place Saturday against Arkansas, throwing three touchdown passes in a 48-7 win. The sophomore would presumably remain in the role against LSU if the starter isn't able to play.

Though Jones has been in the program for three years, he only had 34 total pass attempts in his career until Tagovailoa's injury in Week 8.

This could lead to major problems against LSU, which has zoomed to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll after an 8-0 start to the 2019 season. The defense will be intimidating, while keeping up with Joe Burrow and the offense will be just as difficult.

The challenge will be much easier if Tagovailoa is under center. The junior has thrown 27 touchdown passes with just two interceptions this season, putting himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation for the second straight year.

However, Saban won't know if the quarterback will be ready in time for arguably the biggest game of the regular season.

"We'll have to see what he can do and evaluate his mobility and performance," the coach said Monday, per Scarborough. "You can't really predict any of those things."

Alabama isn't scheduled to face another ranked opponent until the season finale against Auburn on Nov. 30.