Marcus Rashford's Late Free Kick Leads Manchester United Past Chelsea in EFL Cup

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after defeating Chelsea 2-1 on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso fouled Daniel James to give United a 21st-minute penalty, and Marcus Rashford made no mistake with his spot-kick.

Michy Batshuayi grabbed the equaliser after a mistake from Harry Maguire after 61 minutes. The forward finished with a spectacular strike from distance.

However, Rashford's outrageous 73rd-minute free-kick from long range sent United into the next round.

What's Next

Chelsea and United both feature in Premier League action on Saturday. The Blues travel to Watford, and the Red Devils are away at Bournemouth.

