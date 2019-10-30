Marcus Rashford's Late Free Kick Leads Manchester United Past Chelsea in EFL Cup

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United scores his teams second goal during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after defeating Chelsea 2-1 on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso fouled Daniel James to give United a 21st-minute penalty, and Marcus Rashford made no mistake with his spot-kick.

Michy Batshuayi grabbed the equaliser after a mistake from Harry Maguire after 61 minutes. The forward finished with a spectacular strike from distance.

However, Rashford's outrageous 73rd-minute free-kick from long range sent United into the next round.

                  

What's Next

Chelsea and United both feature in Premier League action on Saturday. The Blues travel to Watford, and the Red Devils are away at Bournemouth.

                                       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

