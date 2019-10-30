Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says Shoulder Injury Bothered Him a Lot vs. Grizzlies

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis said he tried to "fight through" a shoulder injury in Tuesday night's 120-91 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center before sitting out the fourth quarter.

Mark Medina of USA Today reported Davis' right shoulder has "worsened significantly" since he first suffered the injury Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.

"I was really just trying to figure it all out. It was bothering me a lot," Davis said. "It was very sore, but I didn't want to come out of the game."

You wouldn't have been able to tell by just looking at the box score. The three-time All-NBA First Team selection was his usually dominant self en route to 40 points, 20 rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes.

Although Davis, 26, has established himself as one of the NBA's top players since the New Orleans Pelicans selected him with the first overall pick in the 2012 draft, injuries have been a consistent concern. He's missed at least seven games in each of his seven professional seasons, playing 466 of a possible 574 games.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said the team will take that injury history into account, but each situation will be handled on a case-by-case basis, per Medina.

"We are trying to manage for the big picture. It's an 82-game grind, and obviously the playoffs are the most important part, we want everybody fresh going into it," he said. "So whenever you have an injury, with whatever severity it may be, you really defer to the medical team, and they know where we stand. We are not going to force guys out there unless they are good to go."

Superstar teammate LeBron James added: "We want him to do what's best for him."

The Lakers are off to a 3-1 start with three straight wins since a season-opening loss to the rival Los Angeles Clippers, and Davis has been key to that success. He's averaged 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in his first four games as a member of the storied franchise.

Los Angeles has a couple days off before starting a three-game road trip with a clash against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Davis' availability for that contest is uncertain.