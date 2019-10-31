College Football Mailbag: David Kenyon Answers Your Questions on B/R App

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Chase Young's defensive masterpiece in Ohio State's win over Wisconsin has launched him into the Heisman Trophy conversation and our latest college football mailbag.

Earlier in the week, the B/R mobile app gathered the questions you want our experts to address. Be sure to submit your requests by Wednesday morning for the best chance of getting one answered. Keep an eye out for the mailbag alert on Tuesdays.

Other topics as we reach Week 10 include, among others, Clemson's claim to a top-four spot, Utah's hopes of a College Football Playoff run and how Oklahoma's loss affects Baylor.

Less intro. More answers. I hear you.

We'll get started with amsmith and Nathanmartin49 asking about Ohio State and the Heisman.

from B/R App

At the very worst, Young is a hugely deserving finalist. Through eight games, his 13.5 sacks lead the country by 3.5. If we're talking about 18, 19, 20-plus sacks in December, Young absolutely has a chance to win the Heisman.

Will he? Probably not.

This is a quarterback-dominated award, and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, LSU's Joe Burrow and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts are thriving this season. Young would have a strong backing, but the trend says most voters will stick to QBs.

If Alabama or LSU finishes undefeated―and that appears likely―Tua or Burrow (the current favorite, per Caesars) will have a tremendous case. Tagovailoa would need to return from his ankle injury and excel against LSU, but that's plausible.

Hurts, meanwhile, is averaging a mind-bending 11.6 yards per play. Kyler Murray set the FBS record last season with 10.4 after Baker Mayfield established the mark at 9.9 in 2017.

That's also a reminder of the substantial gap between Tagovailoa, Burrow, Hurts and everyone else.

Justin Fields has done a fantastic job yet ranks 48th nationally with 247.3 total yards per game. J.K. Dobbins is a dynamic player, but he's 174 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns behind Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard. Wouldn't he go to New York, too?

If the Buckeyes finish undefeated, maybe this will happen. But it's unlikely that seven players are deemed finalists.

Next up is Floptarticus, who's wondering about Clemson's place in the national hierarchy because of Trevor Lawrence's struggles.

from B/R App

Anyone else want a Pop-Tart now?

So, there are two interpretations. Prior to Week 9, I would've said Clemson and Oklahoma are battling for that No. 4 spot. As far as the Top 25 is concerned, you wouldn't have heard an objection from me about Clemson being slotted in at No. 5.

Now that Oklahoma has lost, though, the answer is a pretty simple yes. The only other reasonable option is Penn State, and that's really not a worthwhile debate in Week 10.

The second perspective is asking whether Clemson will be a top-four team at the end of the season. I've stayed true to "absolutely" all year, largely based on a favorable schedule―which is an ACC issue, not a Clemson problem―but also because of this defense.

So far, the Tigers haven't allowed more than 300 yards in a game. North Carolina is the only opponent to score more than 14 points.

Turnovers are seemingly the only thing preventing Clemson from cruising to a 13-0 record. Yes, Lawrence has three multi-interception games. Yes, South Carolina secured four takeaways to upset Georgia and awaits Clemson in late November.

But this defense will continue to give Lawrence a pretty expansive margin for error. While he's not played perfectly, the overwhelming majority of throws are very good. Clemson is still winning because of Lawrence, not merely with him.

Elsewhere, jackcrandall is looking for chaos to benefit Utah.

from B/R App

(Cracks neck, cracks fingers) Jack, you are speaking my language. Every theoretical route is complicated; Utah would need a remarkable string of perfect results. But this is the fun stuff.

In the SEC, the Utes' most ideal outcome would be LSU topples Alabama and then Florida for the SEC title. Florida and Georgia would both have two losses, while an Auburn win over Alabama would drop the Tide to 10-2. Throw in a Georgia win at Auburn, and the SEC only has a strong case for one program.

Utah is again pulling for the favorite in the Big Ten. Ohio State could hand Penn State a loss on Nov. 23 and Minnesota―if it manages to navigate a tough November―in the Big Ten Championship Game. Neither one would have a convincing case to somehow leap a 12-1 Utah team.

Notre Dame is no longer a threat, so the Utes simply need to edge either the ACC or Big 12 champion. The less complicated path is knocking out the Big 12 winner.

Other than Baylor and Oklahoma, every Big 12 team already has at least two losses. As long as neither team is 13-0 or 12-1 with a conference title, Utah should be positioned to steal a CFP berth.

You already know it's unlikely, but dream away, Jack.

SicEmBears1 is hoping for similar chaos, though focused more specifically on the impact of Oklahoma's loss on Baylor.

from B/R App

Very little, honestly.

Oklahoma is still alive in the CFP chase, so Baylor has an opportunity to pick up a massive resume-boosting win on Nov. 16. The best-case scenario―exceptionally difficult though it would be―is facing OU again in the Big 12 title game.

My impression is you're concerned about the Sooners' perception, as in: "If they lose to Baylor, will the narrative shift to how Oklahoma was overrated, which would discount Baylor's win?" While that narrative would arise somewhere, I believe an upset would be viewed as a testament to Baylor's rapid improvement.

Granted, the Bears probably need to stay undefeated to reach the CFP. Unless they get revenge on a loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game, anything less than a dominant November may provide an edge to a one-loss SEC team―particularly Alabama or LSU.

Todd_schlegel isn't worried about the CFP for Indiana, but he's eager to see the program's run of mediocrity finally come to an end.

from B/R App

Yes, it's been 1,310 weeks―calendar weeks, not football weeks―since Indiana enjoyed a place in the AP Top 25. It last occurred in Week 5 of the 1994 season, and the Hoosiers were 25th.

In the latest release, Indiana is effectively 33rd with four points in the others receiving votes section. That's too wide a gap between the Hoosiers and 25th, barring some unparalleled sequence of chaotic results that demolishes teams between Nos. 20 and 32.

Now, if IU were about to play Penn State or even Michigan, for sure! But this is a really bad Northwestern team. So, awfully, terribly bad. Through seven games, the Wildcats have scored 75 points. Five teams have scored more than 75 in a game this season alone. You don't get extra credit for beating that disaster of a team.

But you, if you're Indiana, do improve to 7-2 with a chance to stun Penn State on the road two weeks later. Win there, and the Hoosiers' 25-year, 1,312-week streak is over.

And, lastly, owen_winters asks about the Vols, who recently shredded South Carolina 41-21 and improved to 3-5.

from B/R App

No.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.