Ex-Giants Safety Kamrin Moore Cleared of Domestic Violence Charges

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Former New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore was cleared of domestic violence charges by a grand jury in Union Country, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

MBK Sports Management President Eugene Lee said in a statement that Moore has applied to be reinstated by the NFL:

Following a July arrest in relation to alleged domestic violence, Moore was placed on the commissioner's exempt list and then waived by the Giants in August.

Moore was charged with third-degree aggravated assault after a woman, who said she was dating him, alleged he stepped on her neck and punched her in the face after she got into an altercation with another woman at his home.

The New Orleans Saints originally selected Moore in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Boston College. After New Orleans waived Moore prior to the start of the 2018 regular season, the Giants claimed him.

Moore appeared in two regular-season games for the Giants in 2018 and primarily contributed on special teams.

The 23-year-old District Heights, Maryland, native was a standout performer collegiately at Boston College, registering 142 tackles, 21 passes defended and two interceptions in his four years with the Eagles.

If Moore gets reinstated, he will be free to sign with any NFL team.