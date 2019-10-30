WWE Crown Jewel 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE will hold its fourth event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday as part of its ongoing 10-year deal with Saudi Vision 2030.

This will be the second pay-per-view under the Crown Jewel name. WWE has lined up some big guest performers to make this feel as much like WrestleMania as possible.

Let's look at everything you need to know about Crown Jewel.

Venue: King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



Start Time: 12 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 1 p.m. ET (main show)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Crown Jewel Card

WWE always plans a few big matches for these Saudi Arabia shows and this time is no exception. Here is a rundown of the card, according to WWE.com:

PPV Live Stream

The one-hour Crown Jewel Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Crown Jewel on WWE Network.

Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

The writing staff at Bleacher Report has been sharings its analysis and predictions heading into Thursday's show.

Other Crown Jewel Thoughts

WWE was banking on Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez to create some buzz heading into the show. While both men have been getting attention, it is not at the level WWE was hoping for.

Boxing is not as mainstream as it used to be so many fans were unfamiliar with Fury when he arrived on the scene.

Velasquez is no longer a fixture in MMA and has been training for a career in pro wrestling prior to signing with the company. Many fans expected to see him end up in WWE eventually.

While the former UFC champion could walk away with the WWE title, Fury is not fighting for gold so the most he can hope for is to have his hand raised.

The rest of the card is standard stuff for one of these shows. WWE will hold a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the best tag team in the world, so there will probably be a trophy involved.

Mansoor will return to his home country when he battles Cesaro in what could be a sleeper for Match of the Night. The Swiss Cyborg can have a good match against anyone so he should be able to bring the best out of the rookie.

WWE is making history with this event by holding the first women's match in Saudi Arabia with Natalya taking on Lacey Evans. This is a big deal with both the country and women everywhere as it represents a cultural shift in the region.

The most interesting bout on the card is Rollins vs. Wyatt. After what happened at Hell in a Cell and the backlash that followed, WWE has to tread carefully with how it books the end of this match.

Let's hope management comes up with something for The Fiend that will not infuriate the WWE Universe any more than it already has.