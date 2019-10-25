WWE Crown Jewel 2019: Biggest Booking Questions That Need to Be Addressed

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When WWE heads to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for the 2019 edition of Crown Jewel, there are several booking questions that must be answered.

Whether it's the validity of two part-time Superstars contributing at a high level, what's next for Bray Wyatt and his alter ego or the possibility of an implosion within The New Day, the event could be a turning point for several major storylines.

Here are the biggest booking questions heading into the Halloween pay-per-view and the most likely answers for the WWE Universe.

Will Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez Stick Around?

Two of the biggest names added to the Crown Jewel card are boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury and UFC legend Cain Velasquez, but questions remain about how they will acclimate to the in-ring style of WWE.

For Velasquez, he has been training for a wrestling career for months, with warm-up performances in AAA and a long history as a legitimate amateur wrestler. With Fox showing an affinity for MMA in the past, the former UFC champion should perform well in the ring against Brock Lesnar and stick around for the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, former heavyweight champion Fury's appearance at Crown Jewel could be more of a publicity stunt.

The Gypsy King told Bleacher Report his training for the match against Braun Strowman has been more difficult and painful than imagined. While he admitted working for WWE would be a dream job for him, the 31-year-old has not been good on the mic since making his first appearance.

If Fury falls short of expectations in the ring, his time in WWE could be short-lived.

What's Next for The Fiend?

After one of the worst endings to a PPV main event in WWE history, universal champion Seth Rollins will again square off against Bray Wyatt's alter ego The Fiend, but this time, it will be a Last Man Standing match.

The problem WWE faced in their Hell in a Cell matchup and faces once again in Saudi Arabia is that neither man can afford to take a loss. Rollins recently beat Lesnar for the title and is one of the company's top faces, but The Fiend is the hottest commodity in the business right now.

Neither man should be defeated at the moment, but interference could solve that problem. Who better to help Rollins beat The Fiend than The Undertaker?

Wyatt and The Deadman have appeared to be on a collision course for months, and a straightforward way for WWE to avoid giving either Superstar a clean loss at Crown Jewel would be to have the veteran show up during the match and debilitate The Fiend long enough for Rollins to sneak out a victory.

From there, the company could book the marquee battle between The Deadman and Wyatt for Survivor Series on November 24. While taking another loss wouldn't be ideal for The Fiend, a storyline culminating in a match at one of the biggest shows of the year is the perfect consolation prize.

Is it Time for New Day to Explode?

After losing his WWE Championship to Lesnar in a one-sided fashion, fans wanted to see Kofi Kingston lose his cool and add a new edge to his character. While it hasn't happened yet, the seeds are being sown.

On Friday Night SmackDown, Kingston was talking as if he didn't really care about the world title, but he acted as if he was angry inside by crushing a pancake and losing his smile. With rage building up inside, he could be ready to explode and attack his friends.

While Xavier Woods is on the shelf with an injury, the frustration of losing his belt and the lack of respect as a viable threat to Lesnar should result in Kingston losing his cool during the Tag Team Turmoil match at Crown Jewel and attacking Big E.

From there, an unhinged Kingston could become a highlight of WWE programming each week.

