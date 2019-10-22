WWE Crown Jewel 2019: Picks and Full Breakdown of Top Matches on the Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's next major event is the 2019 Crown Jewel on October 31. This will be the fourth show to be staged in Saudi Arabia as part of a 10-year deal with the country and the follow-up to the maligned Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on October 6.

Halloween will always have its scares and frights, but with a card featuring the likes of The Fiend against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere match, more horrors may be on their way.

Crown Jewel will also see a UFC rematch between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez, former unified world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury against Braun Strowman, the largest Tag Team Turmoil match in WWE history and more.

It's a stacked card with the potential to be one of the most talked-about events of the year, if not just because there is a huge chance for controversy and WWE massively upsetting fans around the world.

Let's break down the card and toss out some predictions for what will happen a week on Thursday.