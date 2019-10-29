College Football Title Odds: Ohio St Rises to Co-Favorites with Alabama, Clemson

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

An impressive 8-0 start has Ohio State making a move in the latest odds to win the national championship.

Per Caesars Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are tied with Alabama and Clemson for the best title odds at +275 (bet $100 to win $275). LSU isn't far behind that group at +400, followed by Georgia and Penn State at +1200.

There are currently nine undefeated FBS teams, including each of the top five teams in the current Associated Press Top 25.

LSU surpassed Alabama in this week's rankings to become the nation's No. 1 team for the first time since 2011. But based on the latest odds, experts would still favor the Crimson Tide against their SEC rivals.

Fans won't have to wait long to find out if LSU or Alabama is better since they will meet on Nov. 9 at Bryant–Denny Stadium.

The Buckeyes maintained their spot as the No. 3 team in the AP poll for the second straight week, but they continue to look like an unstoppable force. The reigning Big Ten champs have won each of their eight games by at least 24 points, including a 38-7 drubbing of then-No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Ohio State's next major hurdle in the regular season will come on Nov. 23, when it hosts No. 5 Penn State.

Despite being the reigning national champions, Clemson might be the most difficult powerhouse team to evaluate because its schedule lacks a true signature win. The Tigers' best win is over an unranked Texas A&M team, but a Nov. 16 game against No. 23 Wake Forest could provide a challenge in the ACC.

There are only four weeks remaining in the regular season. If history is any indication, things are going to sort themselves out as the pressure rises on all of the College Football Playoff hopefuls.