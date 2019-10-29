Look: 'Sooner Schooner' Fixed After Oklahoma Wagon Tipped Over vs. West Virginia

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners are getting their beloved Sooner Schooner back.

The university announced Tuesday evening that the Schooner has been repaired following its crash during the team's game against West Virginia on Oct. 19:

"In addition to the repaired Schooner," OU Athletics added, "the athletics department is also commissioning the construction of a new Schooner that will resume its traditional role including running on the field at OU football games. The repaired Schooner will be used for appearances and display."

The Schooner tipped over on the field as horses Boomer and Sooner were turning during a touchdown celebration against the Mountaineers. Nobody on the Schooner was seriously injured.

The Sooners were upset 48-41 by unranked Kansas State over the weekend to drop to 7-1 on the season. Several people joked on Twitter that the Schooner being out of commission was to blame:

The Sooners have until their Nov. 9 matchup with Iowa State to regroup. It will be the first home game since the Schooner's crash.