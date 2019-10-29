Browns Trade Rumors: Redskins Want 1st-Round Pick for Trent Williams at Deadline

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins are reportedly seeking a first-round draft pick for offensive tackle Trent Williams ahead of the 2019 NFL trade deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Cleveland Browns, the team most frequently linked to a Williams deal in recent weeks, "aren't willing to give up that much" and would rather part with multiple mid-round picks for the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Washington was originally hesitant to put the 31-year-old University of Oklahoma product on the trade block, but it appears that stance has changed with the deadline looming.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the Redskins are "now open" to moving Williams and the Browns remained among the interested parties. They informed opposing front offices there was a standing offer of a second-round pick on the table, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Cleveland general manager John Dorsey hinted toward a previous stalemate in talks two weeks ago when asked by reporters about potential interest in the stalwart left tackle.

"It takes two to tango," he said.

Williams has yet to appear in a game during the 2019 season because of a holdout. The "root" of his continued absence from the organization is being "upset with the organization's medical staff" surrounding an offseason surgery to remove a growth from his head, according to ESPN's John Keim.

The Texas native is under contract through 2020 as part of a five-year, $68 million deal he signed in 2015.

Football Outsiders ranks the Browns' offensive line 17th in run blocking and 25th in pass protection so far in the 2019 campaign.

Williams would provide a major boost to that group while protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield's blindside, but it sounds like Cleveland will have to increase its offer to get a trade done.