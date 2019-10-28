James Harden, Rockets Beat Thunder in Russell Westbrook's 1st Game vs. Ex-Team

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets earned a 116-112 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at home Monday at Toyota Center.

For the first time in his NBA career, Russell Westbrook lined up on the opposite side of the Thunder. In the buildup to the game, he downplayed the significance of the occasion.

"I play the same way every night, regardless of who's on the floor," he told reporters Sunday. "I got friends on every team. Obviously the difference is that this is my first time playing Oklahoma."

Westbrook made one of the game's critical plays when he found PJ Tucker in the corner for a three-pointer with 54.8 seconds remaining to give Houston a six-point lead.

The Thunder continued to hang around, but the Rockets hit enough free throws down the stretch to stave off the comeback attempt.

While Westbrook was victorious against his old team, Chris Paul was unable to gain a measure of revenge in his first trip to Houston since his trade to the Thunder in July.

Notable Performances

James Harden , Rockets: 8-of-21, 40 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds

Russell Westbrook, Rockets: 9-of-16, 21 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists

Clint Capela, Rockets: 7-of-11, 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks

PJ Tucker, Rockets: 6-of-9, 17 points, 9 rebounds

Chris Paul, Thunder: 6-of-14, 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: 8-of-21, 22 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Dennis Schroder, Thunder: 8-of-13, 22 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds

Danilo Gallinari, Thunder: 6-of-17, 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Russell Westbrook Embracing Smaller Workload

When Westbrook landed in Houston, the obvious question was whether he'd be willing to cede enough of the offensive responsibilities to James Harden. The early returns are encouraging.

Westbrook averaged 22.2 shots per 100 possessions in Houston's first two games, down from 26.1 in 2018-19, per Basketball Reference. The 2016-17 MVP only needed 16 attempts to finish with 21 points Monday night.

Westbrook's impact wasn't limited to his scoring, either.

Houston needed someone to be the spark on offense because it shot 10-of-44 from three-point territory as a team. Harden was 3-of-14, and Eric Gordon was 1-of-7 beyond the arc.

Following a third quarter in which they outscored the Thunder 39-18, the Rockets appeared to be in total control. Their poor shooting allowed the Thunder to come back in the fourth quarter.

Houston fans are well aware how the team's long-range shooting can run hot and cold. Assuming the Rockets return to their usual selves, the concerns about Westbrook's impact on offense could prove unfounded.

CP3 Still Looking for Comfort Zone in New Surroundings

Paul entered Monday with 38 points and nine assists through the Thunder's first three games. Not only is he adjusting to a new team, but it's also a team that went through a minor reshuffle as a result of the Paul George trade.

When Paul went to Houston, he joined a roster that had already built a strong level of cohesion, which allowed him to make a more seamless transition. In Oklahoma City, he's one of three new starters, so everyone is trying to find his own way.

That helps explain why Paul had four assists to six turnovers.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Schroder provided the bulk of the scoring out of the backcourt, pouring in 22 points apiece, with the former continuing an excellent start to the season.

Schroder was part of a bench that combined for 52 points.

One worrying development from the game came after the final buzzer when head coach Billy Donovan announced Steven Adams was battling a left knee contusion, per the Oklahoman's Erik Horne.

The Thunder may have to turn to Nerlens Noel as the starting center should Adams need to take time off to get himself back to health.

What's Next?

The Rockets begin a four-game road trip Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. The Thunder have a day off before heading home to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.