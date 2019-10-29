World Series 2019 Nationals vs. Astros Game 6 TV Schedule and Predictions

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

There's an old sports adage that a postseason series doesn't start until the road team wins a game. Well, the opposite has been true in the 2019 World Series.

After the Washington Nationals' dynamic duo of Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg outdueled the Houston Astros' Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander in Games 1 and 2, Houston has completely neutralized their offense in the ensuing games, allowing just three runs and 17 hits over the three matchups in Washington.

The series has returned to Houston for its concluding game(s), and the Nationals are fighting for their survival in Tuesday night's Game 6. Can they prevent the Astros from winning their second title in three years? We'll find out soon enough.

For the second game in a row, we get a rematch of two of the best pitchers baseball has to offer.

The Game 2 battle between Strasburg and Verlander turned out to be less of a duel and more of a blowout. While it was a grand old showdown for the first six innings, Washington's bats awoke for the final third of the game, scoring 10 runs from the seventh inning on to clinch a 12-3 victory and 2-0 series lead.

Of course, the tables have turned significantly on the Nationals since Thursday night, and another win against Verlander will almost certainly be more difficult this time around—there's a reason he's a surefire Hall of Famer and recent postseason legend.

In addition, Houston's offense put on a show this weekend, with Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman starring in Game 4, and George Springer and Yordan Alvarez leading the way in Game 5. Notably not even mentioned in that quartet of names are former MVP Jose Altuve and All-Star Carlos Correa, which is a testament to the Astros' tremendous depth at the dish.

Ultimately, this feels like a repeat of the ALCS for Houston.

They entered each series as the favorite, against a team who had just swept an opponent in dominant fashion. Both the Yankees and Nationals seized upon Houston's sluggishness in early games—the Yankees cruising to a Game 1 victory, and Washington beating up the Astros in both Games 1 and 2.

But they soon regained composure against the Yankees, winning four of the last five games in the ALCS, and look to have done the same against the Nationals in the World Series thus far.

Strasburg has pitched extraordinarily well through most of this season, perhaps finally reaching the potential many saw when he was a flame-throwing youngster at San Diego State. But this Astros offense is a deadly minefield—one small misstep and you could pay dearly, especially when the other man on the mound is as decorated and locked in as Verlander.

Houston should win its second World Series in three years Tuesday night, and if that's the case, it might be the next great sports dynasty.