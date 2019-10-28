2022 WR Prospect Decoldest Crawford Commits to LSU

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

The LSU Tigers have secured their second commitment in the Class of 2022, landing wide receiver Decoldest Crawford.

Crawford, who doesn't have a ranking or star designation in 247Sports.com's Composite Rankings, joins 4-star safety Bryce Anderson as the first two entries in LSU's 2022 recruiting class.

