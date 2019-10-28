Nationals vs. Astros: Remaining World Series 2019 Schedule and Odds

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

One win separates Houston from its second World Series crown in three seasons.

The Astros put themselves in this position by sweeping the three games at Nationals Park, but now they have to reverse the trend of five consecutive road winners in order to clinch.

Houston enters Game 6 with an offensive advantage, as it outscored the Nationals 19-3 in Games 3-5.

Washington is aiming to become the second team in the last four years to force Game 7 in a World Series with a road Game 6 victory. The Chicago Cubs did so in 2016 in Cleveland.

Since 2010, four sides forced Game 7, but three of the victors extended the best-of-seven series with home wins. The Astros were on the losing end of that trend in 2017 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

World Series Schedule

Game 6: Tuesday, October 29, at Houston (8:07 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, October 30, at Houston (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)

World Series Odds

Via Caesars

Game 6: Washington (+163; bet $100 to win $163); Houston (-178; bet $178 to win $100)

Series: Washington (+600); Houston (-900)

The difference between the games in Houston and Washington is which offense caught fire.

The Nationals controlled Games 1 and 2 by scoring 17 runs, but once they arrived home, their bats went silent.

Houston holds an advantage in a majority of offensive categories, including batting average, OPS, home runs and RBI. Five Astros batters have six hits or more, with Jose Altuve leading the series by going 9-for-25 at the plate.

Even Yordan Alvarez, who struggled to find a rhythm for most of the postseason, picked up three hits in Game 5.

The return to Minute Maid Park allows AJ Hinch to utilize Alvarez as the designated hitter instead of sacrificing a defensive piece in the outfield for five or six innings.

Conversely, Adam Eaton and Juan Soto are the only Washington players with six hits. Anthony Rendon is 4-for-20 and Trea Turner is 3-for-22.

Stephen Strasburg could be the lifeline Washington needs in Game 6. The right-handed hurler is 4-0 in five October starts, and he limited the Astros to two runs in Game 2.

If the Nationals beat Justin Verlander for the second time, they arguably have a better chance to win on the road against Houston's No. 3 hurler, Zack Greinke. Verlander does not have a World Series victory in his career, and Washington got four runs off him in Game 2.

However, Washington's top bats in Game 2 have since been silenced. If Turner and Rendon are unable to break out of their slumps, the Nationals offense may be scattered across the order, instead of strung together.

In Game 5, Houston's three home runs brought in all but one of their runs. If the Astros are able to put runners in scoring position for their sluggers, they could continue their hitting run.

If Verlander limits Washington's production and the Houston bats continue to thrive, the Astros will avoid losing three straight home games for the second time in 2019 and hoist the World Series trophy.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.