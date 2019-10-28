Lakers' LeBron James and Family Evacuate Home in Emergency Due to Fires in LA

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Lakers forward LeBron James was among the people who were forced to evacuate their homes early Monday morning because of ongoing fires in Southern California.

James tweeted about the evacuation, noting he and his family had trouble finding housing at first and thanking first responders for their efforts.

The fire, which is ongoing, has engulfed more than 70 acres in the Westside of Los Angeles, according to Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles. The blaze began as a brush fire and quickly spread, causing mandatory evacuations within a little over an hour.

James purchased a home in the Brentwood part of Los Angeles in 2017. It is unclear if his home has suffered any damage at this time.

Authorities have not released any information on whether anyone has been harmed in the blaze, which has been difficult to control because of dry conditions in the Los Angeles area.