Liverpool Victory over Tottenham a 'Massive, Massive Win,' Says Dejan Lovren

Jörg Schüler/Getty Images

Dejan Lovren hailed Liverpool's 2-1 comeback victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as "a massive, massive win" after it restored their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Harry Kane netted in the opening minute for the visitors, and Spurs held their 1-0 lead until the break.

However, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah's goals in the second half ensured Liverpool got back to winning ways in the league after a draw at Manchester United last time out:

Lovren, 30, made just his second league start of the season against Spurs at Anfield, and he explained manager Jurgen Klopp was happy with the performance even when the hosts were down, per James Carroll on Liverpool's official website:

"We knew it would be a tough game, even though they didn't have brilliant results in the last couple of games. We knew it would be tough and unfortunately they scored in the first minute, but we kept our nerve, played our game and we had many chances.

'We came in at half-time and the boss said: 'Usually I never say this, but I am satisfied even though we are 1-0 down. But we need to continue like that and keep our nerve.' We knew we would have another chance and we did it. It's a massive, massive win."

Klopp's side have firmly established themselves as the front-runners for this season's Premier League as they bid to end a 30-year league title drought:

Despite the draw to United after the international break, the European champions' form is remarkable.

They have not lost a league game since January 3's defeat to Manchester City, a run of 27 matches.

That run is unlikely to be ended in their next match at Aston Villa.

But then comes the biggest game of the 2019-20 Premier League season so far when Liverpool host reigning champions City at Anfield on November 10.

If the Reds prevail, they will be firm favourites to go on and win the title.

Pep Guardiola's City are a relentless force, though, and will be confident of getting a result at Anfield, where they have picked up four points in the last two seasons.