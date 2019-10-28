EPL Week 11 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Premier League picks back up in Week 11 following a Carabao Cup interlude, with England's top flight moving deeper into the busiest portion of the 2019-20 schedule.

Leaders Liverpool came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at home on Sunday and keep their six-point lead over Manchester City, but a trip to Aston Villa in Week 11 could pose problems for the Reds.

The Citizens will be more confident ahead of their home fixture against a Southampton side that lost 9-0 to Leicester City last time out—Pep Guardiola's side will also face the Saints in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday.

Manchester United travel to Bournemouth in Saturday's early kick-off having won their last two games, while Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers targeting their first top-flight victory in almost a month.

Chelsea will make the short trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the evening fixture before Tottenham Hotspur travel to Everton on Sunday, when they hope to clinch their first Premier League win since September 28.

Week 11 Fixtures and Predictions

Saturday, November 2

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

BST/7:30 a.m. ET Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Norwich City: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Norwich City: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Arsenal 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Manchester City 5-0 Southampton : 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET

BST Sheffield United 2-0 Burnley : 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET

BST West Ham United 3-1 Newcastle United : 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET

Watford 1-3 Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 3

Crystal Palace 1-2 Leicester City: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

BST/9 a.m. ET Everton 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi

If there's any worse fate for a Premier League team than having to face Manchester City directly after conceding nine goals in one game, it's having to face the defending champions twice in five days.

The already evident pressure on Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was amplified after his side were on the receiving end of the Premier League's record away defeat against Leicester, via Sky Sports (UK viewers only):

Hasenhuttl's side travel to the Etihad Stadium in the League Cup on Tuesday and are due back for a league visit on Saturday. Having failed to win in four and with Ryan Bertrand suspended following his red card in Week 10, it's difficult to envision Southampton ending the rut against this foe.

The Saints players made a financial gesture following their recent home humiliation, per reporter Sacha Pisani:

City beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday but will also have their options limited after Fernandinho was sent off late during that victory.

John Stones recently returned to fitness and should partner Nicolas Otamendi in defence against Southampton, but a lack of match sharpness from the pair could pose problems for the reigning league champions. What's more, if Stones or Otamendi get injured, City have little remaining cover in the heart of defence.

Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira

A record of one loss in 11 games might read well from an Arsenal standpoint, but supporters were left bemused by the two points dropped at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday in their latest show of weakness.

The Gunners went 2-0 up inside nine minutes before settling for a 2-2 draw in the end, and captain Granit Xhaka wasn't content with the criticism he received when substituted off:

The Switzerland international was alleged to have told his supporters to "f--k off" as he threw his jersey to the Emirates Stadium sideline.

Manager Unai Emery appeared to confirm as much when he said his player was in the wrong after the result, per the Evening Standard:

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium not long ago and are unbeaten in their last five away fixtures across all competitions.

Arsenal sit in fifth place and are five points below the top four heading into Week 11, but a crisis of leadership among the squad looks as though it could endanger the team in the games to come.

Emery could make a statement on Xhaka's inclusion during the upcoming fixtures, with many Arsenal fans yearning to see Lucas Torreira make more of an impact in the starting XI.

Harry Kane

Another north London club desperate for maximum points in Week 11, Tottenham have a difficult trip to Goodison Park that could prove a turning point in one of two ways.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were 6-2 victors in their last visit to Everton in December 2018, not to mention Spurs are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings with the Toffees across all competitions.

Harry Kane's sharp finish put Tottenham up early against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, but Spurs eventually succumbed to extend a patch of terrible away form, per Squawka:

Everton's three league wins this season have each come at Goodison Park, while Pochettino's men have taken a dire two points away from home—only Everton and Norwich City have inferior away points totals (one).

Kane and Heung-Min Son each bagged braces in the recent 5-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League, but the pair have each been more muted in their recent domestic outings.