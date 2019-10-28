College Football Rankings 2019: Latest Standings and Predictions for Week 10

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Even with multiple undefeated teams atop the college football rankings, LSU continues to climb. And this week, the Tigers have reached the top.

LSU is now the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll after its 23-20 home victory over No. 11 Auburn on Saturday. It's another impressive win for the Tigers, who also own wins over No. 6 Florida and Texas. LSU is 8-0, as are the other four teams in the top five of the AP poll—Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State.

The Tigers should hold on to their top spot for another week, as they have a bye this upcoming weekend. Then, they'll have their biggest game of the season when they travel to play No. 2 Alabama on Nov. 9.

But there's a full week of college football action before that major clash arrives. Heading into Week 10, here's a look at the full AP and coaches polls, along with predictions for what to expect this weekend.

Week 10 Rankings

AP Top 25 Poll

1. LSU (8-0)

2. Alabama (8-0)

3. Ohio State (8-0)

4. Clemson (8-0)

5. Penn State (8-0)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Oregon (7-1)

8. Georgia (6-1)

9. Utah (7-1)

10. Oklahoma (7-1)

11. Auburn (6-2)

12. Baylor (7-0)

13. Minnesota (8-0)

14. Michigan (6-2)

15. SMU (8-0)

16. Notre Dame (5-2)

17. Cincinnati (6-1)

18. Wisconsin (6-2)

19. Iowa (6-2)

20. Appalachian State (7-0)

21. Boise State (6-1)

22. Kansas State (5-2)

23. Wake Forest (6-1)

24. Memphis (7-1)

25. San Diego State (7-1)

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. LSU (8-0)

3. Clemson (8-0)

4. Ohio State (8-0)

5. Penn State (8-0)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Georgia (6-1)

8. Oregon (7-1)

9. Oklahoma (7-1)

10. Utah (7-1)

11. Baylor (7-0)

12. Auburn (6-2)

13. Minnesota (8-0)

14. SMU (8-0)

15. Michigan (6-2)

16. Notre Dame (5-2)

17. Wisconsin (6-2)

18. Cincinnati (6-1)

19. Iowa (6-2)

20. Appalachian State (7-0)

21. Boise State (6-1)

22. Wake Forest (6-1)

23. Memphis (7-1)

24. Texas (5-3)

25. Kansas State (5-2)

Week 10 Predictions

Georgia prevails in game that decides SEC East

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

There's still a month of the regular season left, but it's likely that Saturday's game between No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia will decide which of those two teams wins the SEC East and will have the opportunity to play in the conference championship game.

The Gators and Bulldogs each have one loss, and whichever team falls in this game will likely lose its opportunity to potentially make the College Football Playoff. Florida lost at LSU on Oct. 12, while Georgia's lone loss came at home against South Carolina that same day.

It was a surprising defeat for the Bulldogs, who own a win over No. 16 Notre Dame and were expected to roll through their October schedule against lesser SEC opponents.

This will be an exciting game between two of the SEC's top teams at a neutral site in Jacksonville. But Georgia will prevail because of its defense, which has helped it allow only 10.6 points per game, fifth-best in the country.

SMU remains undefeated with its best win of the season

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Even though its schedule hasn't been too difficult, SMU continues to ascend the Top 25 rankings. After the Mustangs' 34-31 road win over Houston this past Thursday, they're now 8-0 and ranked No. 15 in the AP poll.

SMU is on good track to win the AAC and potentially be the school to represent the Group of Five in the Cotton Bowl at the end of the season. But that hinges on the rest of the Mustangs' regular season, which gets a bit tougher this weekend.

On Saturday, SMU travels to take on No. 23 Memphis, which is 7-1 with its only loss coming at Temple on Oct. 12. The Tigers haven't played a team that is currently ranked, but that changes in November as they'll take on SMU and No. 17 Cincinnati over the final month of the regular season.

This should be one of the best AAC games so far this season, and the winner will likely take the American West division and go on to play for the conference championship. Expect SMU to continue its roll, as it's been more impressive than Memphis throughout the year.

Oregon pulls out another close Pac-12 win

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Although Oregon improved to 7-1 and moved up to No. 7 in the AP poll over the weekend, it wasn't easy. The Ducks pulled out a 37-35 home win over Washington State on Saturday to just narrowly remain unbeaten in Pac-12 play.

Oregon has won seven straight games since dropping its season opener against Auburn, and it's looking to win the Pac-12 title and impress the College Football Playoff selection committee along the way. But the Ducks can't overlook any of their upcoming November opponents, all four of which are unranked conference rivals.

This Saturday could be one of Oregon's more challenging remaining contests, as it travels to take on USC. The Trojans were ranked earlier in the season, but they fell out of the AP poll after losses to BYU, Washington and Notre Dame.

But USC should give Oregon a close game, and the Ducks will need to play well late to squeeze out another victory. But they should do just that, continuing their march to the Pac-12 championship game.