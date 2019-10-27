Brandon Ingram on Trade from Lakers to Pelicans: 'I Like This Spot Better'

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

After spending his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Brandon Ingram is happy now to be with the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I would say this is a better environment," Ingram said Sunday, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "There are a lot of genuine people here that are pretty solid. No shame to the Lakers because they are a high-class organization. They do everything well and have a good fanbase. But I like this spot better."

Ingram headlined the trade package the Lakers sent to New Orleans in exchange for Anthony Davis, but it's clear he ended up in a good situation.

The forward is certainly thriving on an individual level with his new team, averaging 27.3 points per game. He totaled 35 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Houston Rockets.

Only once in three years with the Lakers did he score at least 35 points in a game, while he never scored more than the 18.3 points per game he averaged last season.

Though it remains to be seen if this hot start will continue, Ingram certainly appears more comfortable than he ever has on the offensive end of the court.

On the other hand, New Orleans is 0-3 to begin 2019-20 despite a lot of talent on the roster. Even without a healthy Zion Williamson, the team still has a great combination of veterans and young stars to remain competitive in the Western Conference.

The Lakers are 1-1, though expectations are even higher with Davis and LeBron James on the roster.

It seems Ingram prefers his new location as he looks to take the next step in his development.